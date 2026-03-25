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264 Officials Promoted to Senior Assistant Secretary

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264 Assistant Secretaries from various ministries have been promoted to Senior Assistant Secretary. A circular to this effect was issued by the Ministry of Public Administration on Tuesday night (March 24).

The circular states that 264 officers of the BCS (Administration) cadre have been promoted to the Senior Scale (Senior Assistant Secretary) post in accordance with Rule 5(B) of the ‘Bangladesh Civil Service Recruitment Rules, 1981’. The monthly salary for the new position will range from BDT 35,500 to BDT 67,010, as per the Sixth Grade of the National Pay Scale, 2015.

The newly promoted officers, designated as Officers on Special Duty (OSD), are required to submit their joining reports to the Senior Secretary of the Ministry of Public Administration (email: e-mail-iapp@mopa.gov.bd). The circular further specifies that they will continue to perform their duties in their respective current workplaces until further notice.

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