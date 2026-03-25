March 25 Genocide Was a Pre-planned Slaughter: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has described the March 25 genocide as a pre-planned slaughter. He made this remark in a message posted on social media on Tuesday (March 24) on the occasion of Genocide Day.

He stated that the March 25 genocide is a shameful and most brutal chapter in the history of Bangladesh. On this day in 1971, the Pakistani occupation forces carried out one of the most horrific genocides in history against unarmed Bengalis under the guise of Operation Searchlight.

The Prime Minister informed that on that day, teachers, intellectuals, and common people were indiscriminately shot and killed in various places including Dhaka University, Pilkhana, and Rajarbagh Police Line.

He further added that the role of the political leadership of that time in why the March 25 massacre could not be prevented is still a subject of historical research. However, on that very night, the 8th East Bengal Regiment in Chittagong declared ‘We Revolt’ and mounted armed resistance, which marked the beginning of the nine-month-long War of Liberation.

The Prime Minister emphasized the importance of learning about Genocide Day to highlight the value and significance of independence to future generations. He paid tribute to the sacrifices of the martyrs and called for the building of a developed and prosperous Bangladesh based on equality, human dignity, and social justice.

At the end of his message, he prayed to Almighty Allah for the forgiveness of all martyrs and wished for the success of the programs organized on the occasion of Genocide Day.