51 Killed, 60 Injured in Israeli Attack in Iran

The death toll from an Israeli attack on a primary girls’ school in Minab city, southern Iran, has risen to at least 51, with another 60 injured, IRNA reported.

City official Mohammad Radmehr informed the agency that Israel directly targeted the school this morning.

He added that 170 students were present at the school during the attack, and therefore, the death toll is likely to increase as rescue operations are ongoing. Local administration and rescue teams are working actively, but grief and panic prevail in the area.

Source: Al Jazeera.

