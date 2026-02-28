Iran Launches Retaliatory Attack Against US and Israel

Iran’s armed forces have launched a retaliatory strike against the United States and Israel. The Israeli military reported detecting missiles launched from Iran heading towards Israel, triggering sirens in various parts of the country.

In a statement, the Israeli military requested, “The general public is urged to follow the instructions of the Israel Defense Forces.”

It further stated, “At this moment, the Israeli Air Force is working to intercept threats and, if necessary, launch strikes.”

The military warned, “Israel’s defense is not fully safe, therefore, it is extremely crucial for the public to adhere to IDF instructions.”

The Times of Israel reported that sirens were blaring across northern Israel amid Iranian ballistic missile attacks. Israelis have been instructed to proceed to safe rooms.

The Israeli army stated that air defense systems are actively working to intercept Iranian missiles. The military also added that the Israeli Air Force is engaged in neutralizing threats and preparing for counter-strikes.

Earlier, Ibrahim Azizi, head of the National Security Commission of the Iranian Parliament, issued a stern message following what Iran described as joint attacks by the United States and Israel.

He wrote on social media, “We warned you! Now you have embarked on a path whose end is no longer under your control.”

Previously, multiple explosions were heard in Tehran’s highly-secured Pasteur district, where the President’s office and the Supreme Leader’s residence are located. However, reports indicated that the President’s security was quickly ensured after the attack.