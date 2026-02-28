Home » Prime Minister Attends Jamaat-e-Islami’s Iftar Mahfil
Prime Minister Attends Jamaat-e-Islami’s Iftar Mahfil

by newsdesk
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman attended Jamaat-e-Islami’s Iftar Mahfil. He arrived at the China Friendship Conference Center around 5:30 PM on Saturday (February 28).

At the Iftar Mahfil, Tarique Rahman said, “We have all gathered at a crucial time for the country. The journey of democracy has begun through elections. We have regained democracy in exchange for the oppression of thousands of people.”

The Prime Minister further stated, “The people of the country are looking to us with great expectations. Let us take an oath in the name of Allah so that we can work to change the fate of the people of the country in the coming days. May Allah grant us the ability to work for the people of our country.”

Jamaat Amir Dr. Shafiqur Rahman and top leaders from various other parties participated in the event.

