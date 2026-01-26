56,000 Observers to Monitor Elections

Approximately 56,000 observers, both local and international, will be deployed to monitor the upcoming 13th National Parliament Election and the associated referendum, scheduled for February 12.

This information was provided by Md. Ashadul Haque, Assistant Director of the Election Commission’s (EC) Public Relations branch, on Monday, January 26. He stated that 81 local observer organizations will deploy a total of 55,454 observers, while nearly 500 international observers will also be on duty.

He further added that voting will continue uninterrupted from 7:30 AM to 4:30 PM on election day. Observers will ensure the security, transparency, and fairness of the voting process at the centers.

The EC expects observers to monitor every stage of the election—from the opening of polling stations, through the voting process, to vote counting and the announcement of results. This activity is a crucial part of ensuring a neutral and transparent election in the country.

Furthermore, observers will report any irregularities, voter harassment, or faulty situations at the centers, as well as assist voters. The EC will monitor their reports and take immediate action if necessary.

Observers will be dispatched to monitor all 298 constituencies and associated referendum centers across the country for this 13th election.