Death Sentence for 3, Including Habibur, in 6 Chankharpul Murders

International Crimes Tribunal-1 has sentenced three individuals, including former DMP Commissioner Habibur Rahman, to death in connection with the killing of six students in the Chankharpul area of the capital during the mass uprising of students and the general public in July-August 2024.

On Monday (January 26) at 11:50 AM, the three-member tribunal led by Justice Md. Golam Mortuza Majumder announced the verdict. The ruling was broadcast live on Bangladesh Television (BTV).

According to the verdict, fugitive accused Habibur Rahman, former Joint Commissioner Sudip Kumar Chakraborty, and former Additional Deputy Commissioner of Ramna Zone Shah Alam Md. Akterul Islam have been sentenced to death. Another fugitive accused, former Assistant Commissioner Mohammad Imrul, has been sentenced to 6 years in prison.

Among the four arrested individuals, former OC (Operations) of Shahbagh Police Station, Md. Arshed Hossain, received 4 years, while constables Md. Sujan Mia, Md. Imraj Hossain Emon, and Md. Nasirul Islam were each sentenced to three years.

Chief Prosecutor Mohammad Tajul Islam and Prosecutor Mizanul Islam conducted the hearing for the case. State-appointed lawyer Kutubuddin Ahmed represented the four fugitive accused, while Md. Ziaur Rashid represented the arrested accused.

On August 5, 2024, police opened fire during a peaceful student protest in the Chankharpul area. Those killed were: Shahriar Khan Anas, Sheikh Mahdi Hasan Junaid, Md. Yakub, Md. Rakib Hawlader, Md. Ismamul Haque, and Manik Mia.

A total of 26 witnesses were examined and cross-examined in the case, including the family of martyred Anas and former local government advisor Asif Mahmud Sajib Bhuiyan.