‘6 Months of Corruption Has Surpassed Papon’s 15 Years’

Adnan Rahman Dipon, a director of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), has made explosive comments regarding corruption within the board. He claimed that the corruption during the recently concluded interim board’s mere six-month tenure has surpassed even the corruption of former president Nazmul Hassan Papon’s continuous 15-year rule.

Participating in a program on a private television channel, Dipon stated that the extent of corruption from May of last year until the BCB elections in October was ‘horrendous.’ In his words, “What did not happen in Papon’s 15-year reign has occurred in the six months prior to the last committee. I can guarantee that the amount of corruption in the past five or six months is close to that of 15 years.”

Dipon informed that a full-scale investigation is currently underway at the BCB, and many well-known figures associated with cricket might emerge in the probe. He said, “Many issues were beyond our comprehension until we entered the board. What we are seeing in documents, papers, and accounts is, in a word, unbelievable.”

He further added that external agencies have been involved alongside internal BCB personnel to ensure the transparency of the investigation. “We are involving CID and the law department so that everything comes out impartially,” Dipon stated.

It is noteworthy that an operation by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) at the BCB office last April created a significant stir in the country’s cricket arena. Many commented that this incident was a disgrace for the nation’s cricket.

However, according to those concerned, the real shame lies with those who have harmed the country’s cricket in the name of cricket development. Under the leadership of the new board president, Aminul Islam Bulbul, the biggest challenge for the BCB now is to identify the corrupt individuals within the board.

The country’s cricket enthusiasts are now watching to see whether the true culprits will be identified through the investigation and effective measures taken against them. The only question remains: will Aminul Islam Bulbul truly be able to unveil the mask of corruption within the BCB?