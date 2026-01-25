Jamaat Will Not Engage in Extortion, Nor Allow Others: Jamaat Ameer

Dr. Shafiqur Rahman, Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami, has stated that if Jamaat comes to power, no one will be allowed to engage in extortion.

He made this announcement while participating in Jamaat’s election rally in Jatrabari, the capital, on Sunday (January 25).

From early morning on the day, activists from various units of Dhaka Metropolitan South Jamaat gathered with small processions at Jatrabari, a prominent location of the July movement. As the day progressed, this important gateway to Dhaka city became completely packed.

Around 12 PM, Jamaat Ameer Dr. Shafiqur Rahman appeared on the rally stage. The entire area erupted with slogans. Dr. Shafiqur Rahman waved to the public, greeting them.

In his address as the chief guest, Dr. Shafiqur Rahman called for a “yes” vote to win the referendum, stating, “We no longer wish to see fascism in the country. Those who fail to understand the sentiments of the people, the public will make them understand on February 12.”

Dr. Shafiqur Rahman stated, “‘Yes’ signifies freedom, while ‘No’ represents servitude. To eradicate the roots of fascism, the ‘yes’ vote must prevail in the referendum.”

The Jamaat Ameer further declared that extortion is worse than begging. He reiterated that Jamaat would not engage in extortion and would prevent anyone else from doing so.

Dr. Shafiqur Rahman emphasized that it is impossible to build a nation by ignoring women. He stated that Jamaat would involve women in the country’s development and progress. If Jamaat forms a government, it will create safe employment opportunities for women and ensure their security, both at home and in public. Evening bus services will also be introduced for working women.

He alleged that some are attempting to resort to dishonest means out of fear of losing. The Jamaat Ameer warned, “If there is any attempt to engineer votes, there will be severe consequences.”