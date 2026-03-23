Motion to Congratulate Tarique Rahman Tabled in Australian Parliament

A motion has been tabled in the New South Wales Parliament of Australia to congratulate Tarique Rahman, the newly elected Prime Minister of Bangladesh. Member of Parliament Abigail Boyd introduced the motion, primarily focusing on Bangladesh’s recent general election and its historic outcome.

BNP International Affairs Secretary Md. Rashedul Haque confirmed that the motion was presented in the country’s parliament on Monday (March 23).

Previously, Abigail Boyd had also moved a condolence motion in the Australian Parliament following the demise of BNP Chairperson and former Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia.

Australian MP Abigail Boyd, in her motion, described Bangladesh’s 13th general election, held on February 12, 2026, as one of the most peaceful, democratic, and credible elections in decades.

The motion stated that this was the first election held after the fall of Sheikh Hasina’s 15-year autocratic rule, brought about by a student-led popular uprising in July 2024. In this election, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), led by Tarique Rahman, achieved a historic two-thirds majority.

Abigail Boyd, citing Election Commission data in her motion, reported a record 59% voter turnout in this election. Quoting Election Commissioner Abul Fazal Md. Sanaullah, she said, “This spontaneous participation of the people proves that we have triumphed as a nation.”

Alongside the election, the motion also highlighted the success of the constitutional referendum held on the ‘July National Charter’, stating that 60% of voters cast their ballots in favor of the charter. This charter contains over 80 proposals for reforming Bangladesh’s governance system and state institutions, which the new government will implement.

The motion concluded by congratulating the BNP and the newly elected Prime Minister Tarique Rahman. It also commended the people of Bangladesh for their fearless activism and movement, which paved the way for freedom and justice in the country.

In the original motion, Abigail Boyd stated, “Mr. President; I give notice that on the next sitting day, I will move the following motion:”

(1) That this House notes that Bangladesh’s 13th general election, held on February 12, 2026, has been recognized as one of the most peaceful, democratic, and credible elections in decades, being the first election since the fall of Sheikh Hasina’s 15-year autocratic rule following a student-led popular uprising in July 2024. This House congratulates the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on their success in this groundbreaking election, and commends the people of Bangladesh for their courageous activism and unwavering movement, which has paved the way for a future of freedom and justice in the country.