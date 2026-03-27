797 Flights Cancelled from Shahjalal Airport in 28 Days

Due to the war situation created following the aggression of the United States and Israel in Iran, 797 flights have been cancelled from Bangladesh’s Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport so far. Statistics from the 28 days since this situation began on February 28 have revealed this information.

Airport authorities announced on Friday morning (March 27) that 22 flights were cancelled today as well, due to the closure of airspace over Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Qatar, and Jordan.

Among the flights cancelled today are: Kuwait Airways 4, Air Arabia (Sharjah) 6, Gulf Air (Bahrain) 2, Qatar Airways 4, Emirates Airlines 2, and Jazeera Airways (Kuwait) 4.

However, even amidst this flight cancellation situation, some flights to the Middle East are operating on a limited basis. Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport authorities stated that the total number of planned and operated flights from February 28 to March 27 was 1,058. During this period, various flight operations to Muscat, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates remain active.

According to the announcement, a total of 43 flights are planned for March 27. These include 6 flights to Muscat, 17 to Saudi Arabia, and 20 to the United Arab Emirates. Among the UAE-bound flights, 12 are to Dubai, 4 to Abu Dhabi, and 4 to Sharjah.