‘Black Marketers Attempting to Create Artificial Crisis by Hoarding Oil’

Electricity, Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Iqbal Hassan Mahmud Tuku has stated that despite a normal oil supply in the country, black marketers are attempting to create an artificial crisis by hoarding oil.

He made these remarks while speaking to journalists on Friday, following an inspection of a 68-megawatt solar power plant in the Sayedabad area of Sirajganj.

The minister further informed that there is no shortage in the supply of fuel oil nationwide. However, some unscrupulous traders are attempting to destabilize the market through hoarding.

Meanwhile, the Pump Owners’ Association has issued a warning, stating that many pumps could run out of oil within the next 10 days if customers do not exercise restraint.

The association has urged the general public to refrain from unnecessary oil purchases.