9.7 kg of gold found in two bank lockers of Sheikh Hasina

As part of the re-verification of the submitted wealth statement, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has opened three lockers of two banks belonging to ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and seized 9 kilograms and 700 grams of gold, equivalent to 832 bhori.

ACC Director General Md. Akhtar Hossain disclosed the information at a regular media briefing held at the ACC headquarters today.

According to the ACC, an investigation team led by Deputy Director (Special Inquiry & Investigation-1) Md. Masudur Rahman applied to the Metropolitan Senior Special Judge Court on September 14, 2025 seeking permission to open the lockers.

The court gave order that the lockers be opened in the presence of a judicial magistrate, a gold expert from the bullion wing of Bangladesh Bank, a tax intelligence officer from the NBR, two nominated officials from Central Intelligence Cell (CIC), and relevant bank officials.

Following the court order, the three lockers were opened yesterday (25 November) at Pubali Bank PLC’s Motijheel Corporate Branch and Agrani Bank PLC’s Principal Branch.

From Locker No. 128 at Pubali Bank-registered under the name of Sheikh Hasina-a small empty jute bag was recovered.

From Locker No. 751/Large/196 at Agrani Bank-registered under the names of Sheikh Hasina and Saima Wazed Putul-4,923.60 grams of gold ornaments were recovered.

From Locker No. 753/Large/200 of the same bank-registered under the names of Sheikh Hasina and Sheikh Rehana -4,783.56 grams of gold ornaments were recovered.

The ACC stated that based on the written descriptions and notes kept inside the lockers, the recovered gold ornaments are presumed to belong to Sheikh Hasina and her family members-Sheikh Rehana, Saima Wazed Putul, Sajeeb Wazed Joy, and Bobby.

After preparing the initial inventory list, the items were handed over to the custody of the respective branch managers.

The ACC said that after reviewing the inventory list, confirming ownership, and determining the value of the gold through certified goldsmiths, legal responsibilities and further actions will be taken against the concerned individuals.