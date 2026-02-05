Home » 9 Individuals and One Institution to Receive Ekushe Padak
9 Individuals and One Institution to Receive Ekushe Padak

by newsdesk
The final list for Ekushe Padak-2026, the country’s second-highest civilian honor, has been announced. This year, a total of 10 recipients will be awarded this honor for their special contributions in various fields. The list includes legendary singer and music director Ayub Bachchu and film actress and producer Babita.

Chief Advisor’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam announced this information through a press conference held at the auditorium of the Foreign Service Academy on Thursday (February 5) afternoon.

The nominees for the Ekushe Padak are:

Babita, Professor Abdus Sattar, Ayub Bachchu, Marina Tabassum, Islam Uddin Palakar, journalist Shafiq Rehman, Professor Mahbubul Alam Majumder, Tejas Halder Yash, Orthi Ahmed, and the band music group Warfaze.

