Authorities Clarify Metro Operations During Election Holidays

The government has declared February 11 and 12 as public holidays in observance of the parliamentary elections. This, combined with the weekend, results in a total of four days of holidays. Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL), the operator of the metro rail, has announced that metro train services will operate normally during this period to ensure smooth commute for passengers in the capital.

Confirming the matter on Thursday morning (February 5), DMTCL Managing Director, Faruque Ahmed, stated, “Train services will remain normal during these times. On election day, we will provide extra trains. There will be no inconvenience.”

Responsible officials of DMTCL informed that metro trains will operate on the election holiday just like normal working days. However, for security reasons, gates of stations located directly beside polling centers will be closed. Other gates will remain open.

Meanwhile, to ensure normal train operations during the election period, all leave for DMTCL personnel and relevant staff has been cancelled. An office order signed by DMTCL Director (Administration) A.K.M. Khairul Alam states that effective February 8 until further notice, all types of leave (except for special or emergency cases) for officers and employees engaged in train operations, line operations, maintenance, essential security activities, and other related facilities under Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited are hereby cancelled. Unit heads have also been instructed to take necessary measures in this regard.

On the other hand, the Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges issued a gazette notification on February 2, imposing restrictions on vehicle movement nationwide in observance of the 13th National Parliamentary Election and referendum. A notification signed by Al-Amin Md. Nurul Islam, Deputy Secretary of the Road Transport and Highways Division of the ministry, announced that on election day, February 12, the movement of taxi cabs, pick-ups, microbuses, and trucks will be suspended. This ban will be effective from midnight on February 11 until midnight on February 12.

Furthermore, a stricter decision has been made regarding motorcycle movement. Motorcycle movement will be completely prohibited nationwide for a total of 72 hours, from midnight on February 10 to midnight on February 13. However, certain relaxations have been made to these restrictions for emergency needs and election-related duties.

It is noteworthy that campaigning for candidates in the upcoming 13th National Parliamentary Election will conclude on February 10. Voting will take place on February 12, from 7:30 AM to 4:30 PM.