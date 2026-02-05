Press Secretary Clarifies Power Handover Process

Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary, Shafiqul Alam, has dispelled all ambiguities regarding the handover of power to the elected government following the national election scheduled for February 12. He announced that the power transfer process would be completed in the shortest possible time after the election, and the new government could assume office within a maximum of three days.

He provided this information at a press conference held at the Foreign Service Academy in the capital on Thursday (February 5) afternoon. Earlier, a meeting of the Adviser’s Council was held, chaired by Chief Adviser Professor Dr. Muhammad Yunus.

Responding to a question at the press conference, Shafiqul Alam said that the newly elected Members of Parliament (MPs) would take their oath immediately after the election. Following this, the process of power transfer will commence swiftly.

He stated, “Considering maximum swiftness, this process can be completed within three days. This means the new government could take office by February 15, 16, or 17-18.”

At the same press conference, Chief Adviser’s Deputy Press Secretary, Abul Kalam Azad, addressed rumors circulating about the tenure of the interim government. He unequivocally stated that claims of the interim government remaining in power for 180 working days are entirely propaganda and tendentious. He also commented that there is no scope to mislead the public.

The Deputy Press Secretary said, “The government has clearly stated from the outset that the interim government will step down, handing over the responsibility of state administration to the party that secures a majority after the election.”

Explaining the ongoing discussion regarding 180 working days, he informed that this timeframe is primarily applicable to the elected Members of Parliament. After the election, MPs will not only serve as Members of Parliament but also work on reform-related tasks as members of the ‘Constituent Assembly’.

He added that this time might be necessary, especially for finalizing the legal language of the ‘July Charter’ and its related reform clauses and sub-clauses. However, he also confirmed that the current interim government would have no role in this process.