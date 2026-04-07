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A Ray of Hope Amid Tensions: Iran Positive on Pakistan’s Proposal

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Iran is positively considering Pakistan’s proposal. A senior Iranian official, who wished to remain anonymous, told Reuters that they are seriously reviewing the proposal made by Islamabad.

Earlier, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif called on former US President Donald Trump to extend the deadline for the Iran-related agreement by two weeks. Concurrently, he requested Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz during this period, stating that ongoing diplomatic efforts are promising and should be given a chance to conclude.

It is expected that more detailed information on this matter will be available soon.

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