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Trump Declares Two-Week Ceasefire with Iran

by newsdesk
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US President Donald Trump has announced a two-week ceasefire with Iran. On Wednesday (April 8), Trump wrote in a social media post, “I am agreeing to suspend bombing and attacks against Iran for two weeks. This will be a bilateral ceasefire.”

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