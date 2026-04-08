Trump Declares Two-Week Ceasefire with Iran

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US President Donald Trump has announced a two-week ceasefire with Iran. On Wednesday (April 8), Trump wrote in a social media post, “I am agreeing to suspend bombing and attacks against Iran for two weeks. This will be a bilateral ceasefire.”
US President Donald Trump has announced a two-week ceasefire with Iran. On Wednesday (April 8), Trump wrote in a social media post, “I am agreeing to suspend bombing and attacks against Iran for two weeks. This will be a bilateral ceasefire.”
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