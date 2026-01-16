A Yes vote is needed for the good of the country: Finance Adviser

Interim government finance advisor. Salehuddin Ahmed said that referendum is a matter of reform. The reforms we have started are for the good of the people. Whichever government comes forward, they should take the country forward through reforms, that’s why ‘yes’ vote is needed.

He said these things in response to the questions of the journalists at the inauguration of the referendum promotion and voter motivation program through the polling vehicle Super Caravan in the upcoming 13th National Parliament election at Sirajganj court premises at 6:30 pm on Friday (16 January). They understand everything for the good of the country. So for reforms, for the good of the country, you must vote yes. Besides, it should be remembered that the reform should not be one-sided.

Rajshahi Division Commissioner Dr. A. No. M. Bazlur Rashid presided over the opening ceremony, Cabinet Secretary Dr. Sheikh Abdur Rashid, secretary of the finance department. Md. Khayeruzzaman Majumdar, Secretary of the Ministry of Science and Technology. Anwar Hossain and Secretary of Energy and Mineral Resources Department Mohammad Saiful Islam, Sirajganj Deputy Commissioner Md. Aminul Islam, Superintendent of Police Saiful Islam Santu, executive officers of all upazilas, police, Ansar members, government officials and employees including teachers and civil society representatives were present.