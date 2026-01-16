Everyone vote yes to stop monsters like Hasina: Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam

Shafiqul Alam, the press secretary of the interim government’s chief adviser, said, “We are in favor of reforms, we must eliminate the country’s mismanagement.” I am asking you to vote ‘yes’ so that you don’t become a monster like Sheikh Hasina. If you want to stop theft, you have to vote ‘yes’. Because you have seen that the previous government stole and stole the bank’s money. Now the responsibility has fallen on the current government.

He said these things in response to a question from journalists at Akhaura in Brahmanbaria on Friday (January 16) around 11 o’clock.

The press secretary said that those who are criticizing the referendum have little knowledge. Governments all over the world favor referendums. Sometimes favors yes, sometimes no.

In response to a question from journalists, the press secretary said, there is no fear about the election. Election will be very good. It was also discussed in the cabinet meeting yesterday. The Home Affairs Adviser said what kind of preparations are there. This will be a free, fair, peaceful and festive election. All necessary preparations have been made. Security preparations are over. Returning, polling officers and other activities are also over. We are waiting for the vote.’

He dismissed the apprehension of Rumin Farhana, an independent candidate of Brahmanbaria-II seat, about the vote. Shafiqul Alam said, Rumin Farhana’s fear is unfounded. We will prove it with our work. This government has no bias towards anyone.’

Referring to the matter of taking Tariq Rahman’s family to Yamuna as a complete family meeting, Shafiqul Alam said that many people are saying that there was a dinner, it is completely false. It was a family courtesy call. We didn’t have anyone official here.

Prior to this, the press secretary visited the shrine of Shah Syed Ahmad Geshudaraj (r.) of Akhaura. At that time, Akhaura Upazila Executive Officer (UNO) Taapsee Rabeya, Akhaura Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Jabed-ul Islam, Assistant Commissioner (Land) Kofil Uddin Mahmud and other leaders of the shrine committee were present.