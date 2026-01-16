Saudi King Salman admitted to hospital

Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has been admitted to a hospital in the capital Riyadh. Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported this news about the Royal Court on Friday (January 16).

90-year-old King Salman was admitted to the King Faisal Specialist Hospital as part of a routine health check-up, a Royal Court statement said. No other information has been given in this regard.

According to SPA information, King Salman presided over a cabinet meeting last Tuesday. Earlier in 2024, he received treatment due to lung inflammation. However, nothing has been reported by the Royal Court about the reason for this health examination.

King Salman is the seventh ruler of Saudi Arabia. He ascended the throne after the death of King Abdullah bin Abdul Aziz in 2015. Before that, he served as a close advisor to several Saudi kings for several decades.

Born in Riyadh in 1935, King Salman received his primary education at the Princess School in Riyadh. King Abdul Aziz established this school for the education of his sons. There he memorized the entire Holy Quran along with religious and modern education.

In 1954, Salman took over as the Acting Governor of Riyadh. In 1963, he was appointed as the governor of Riyadh region. He served in this position for several decades.

