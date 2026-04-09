July Fighters Granted Amnesty

A ‘Liability Exemption Bill’ has been passed in the National Parliament to withdraw all types of cases filed against students and the public who participated in the July mass uprising and to ensure their legal protection.

On Wednesday (April 8), Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed introduced the ‘July Mass Uprising (Protection and Liability Determination) Ordinance 2026’ bill during the National Parliament session, and it was passed by a unanimous voice vote.

With the passage of this bill, all types of civil and criminal cases and legal proceedings filed against the fighters actively involved in the July-August uprising of ’24 have been cancelled. Through this, the July fighters have now received full exemption from all kinds of legal harassment and judicial complications.

According to this new law, all previous complaints and cases related to the uprising will be swiftly resolved through government orders, following prescribed provisions. Furthermore, a special clause in this law stipulates that no new cases or legal actions can be initiated against any person involved in this uprising in the future. In legal terms, this will be considered permanently ‘barred’ or legally prohibited.

During his speech, the Home Minister stated, “It is the moral responsibility of this government to ensure the security and honor of those heroes who shook the streets in July. This protective shield has been created to prevent those who risked their lives to overthrow the autocracy from being harassed through legal intricacies.”

On the same day, the ‘Anti-Terrorism Law Amendment Ordinance Bill 2026’ was also passed in the National Parliament. The passage of this bill has established a permanent legal basis for banning the political activities of the ousted Awami League party.

According to the amended law, the government will now have full legal authority to ban not only individuals or entities but also political parties or organizations directly for involvement in terrorism. This ultimately paved the way for the formal closure of the political future of the organization known as the architect of fascist rule.