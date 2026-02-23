Administrators Appointed to 6 City Corporations, Including Dhaka

The government has appointed administrators to a total of six city corporations in the country, including Dhaka North and South. This information was announced in a gazette notification issued on Sunday (February 22).

According to the notification, Md. Abdus Salam has been appointed as the administrator of Dhaka South City Corporation, while Md. Shafiqul Islam Khan has been given the responsibility of Dhaka North City Corporation.

Additionally, Nazrul Islam Monju has been appointed as the administrator of Khulna City Corporation, Abdul Kaiyum Chowdhury for Sylhet City Corporation, Md. Sakhawat Hossain Khan for Narayanganj City Corporation, and Md. Showkat Hossain Sarkar for Gazipur City Corporation.

The notification states that in accordance with Sub-section (1) of Section 25A of the ‘Local Government (City Corporation) (Amendment) Ordinance, 2024’, they have been appointed as full-time administrators of the city corporations mentioned alongside their names until the corporation is formed or until further instructions are given.

It further states that the appointed administrators will exercise the powers and perform the duties of the mayor of the respective city corporations and will be entitled to allowances as per rules. This order, issued in the public interest, will be effective immediately.