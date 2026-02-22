Home » Major Reshuffle in Top Ranks of Bangladesh Army
FeaturedNational

Major Reshuffle in Top Ranks of Bangladesh Army

by newsdesk
written by newsdesk 0 comments 8 views

A major reshuffle has occurred in the top positions of the Bangladesh Army. An order to this effect was issued from the Army Headquarters on Sunday afternoon. Sources from the Ministry of Defense confirmed this information.

Lieutenant General Mainur Rahman has been appointed as the Chief of General Staff (CGS) of the Bangladesh Army. Previously, he served as the GOC of ARTDOCC.

Lieutenant General S M Kamrul Hassan, the current Principal Staff Officer of the Armed Forces Division, has been transferred to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as an ambassador. Major General Mir Mushfiqur Rahman, who previously served as the GOC of the 24th Infantry Division, has been appointed as the new Principal Staff Officer.

Furthermore, Major General J M Imdadul Islam has been transferred from the 55th Infantry Division to the East Bengal Regimental Centre. Conversely, Major General Ferdous Hassan, the Commandant of the East Bengal Regimental Centre, has been made the GOC of the 24th Infantry Division.

Brigadier General Md. Hafizur Rahman, who was serving at the Bangladesh High Commission in Delhi, has been promoted to Major General and appointed as the GOC of the 55th Infantry Division.

You may also like

Administrators Appointed to 6 City Corporations, Including Dhaka

Reshuffle begins at top level of police: Home Minister

Teachers Won’t Have to Protest on the Streets Anymore: Education Minister

Saudi Ambassador Pays Courtesy Call on the Prime Minister

BCB Director: Interim Government’s Decision Led to Bangladesh Missing World Cup

Prime Minister to Present Ekushe Padak and Inaugurate Book Fair on February...

@2020 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by TEchWinks

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More