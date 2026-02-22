Major Reshuffle in Top Ranks of Bangladesh Army

A major reshuffle has occurred in the top positions of the Bangladesh Army. An order to this effect was issued from the Army Headquarters on Sunday afternoon. Sources from the Ministry of Defense confirmed this information.

Lieutenant General Mainur Rahman has been appointed as the Chief of General Staff (CGS) of the Bangladesh Army. Previously, he served as the GOC of ARTDOCC.

Lieutenant General S M Kamrul Hassan, the current Principal Staff Officer of the Armed Forces Division, has been transferred to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as an ambassador. Major General Mir Mushfiqur Rahman, who previously served as the GOC of the 24th Infantry Division, has been appointed as the new Principal Staff Officer.

Furthermore, Major General J M Imdadul Islam has been transferred from the 55th Infantry Division to the East Bengal Regimental Centre. Conversely, Major General Ferdous Hassan, the Commandant of the East Bengal Regimental Centre, has been made the GOC of the 24th Infantry Division.

Brigadier General Md. Hafizur Rahman, who was serving at the Bangladesh High Commission in Delhi, has been promoted to Major General and appointed as the GOC of the 55th Infantry Division.