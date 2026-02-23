Home » Prime Minister Pins Rank Badges on Promoted Officers
Prime Minister Pins Rank Badges on Promoted Officers

by newsdesk
Prime Minister Tareque Rahman on Monday (February 23) at 9 AM officially commenced his duties for the first time at his office in the Armed Forces Division, Dhaka Cantonment.

Upon the Prime Minister’s arrival at the office, top officials of the armed forces extended a warm welcome. He later exchanged greetings with the chiefs of the forces and inquired about their overall activities.

As a special part of his official engagement, the Prime Minister personally pinned rank badges on two senior army officers who had been promoted. Lieutenant General Mir Mushfiqur Rahman and Major General Kaysar Rashid Chowdhury received their new rank badges.

During the occasion, the Prime Minister wished the promoted officers a bright future and praised the professionalism and contributions of the armed forces in protecting the country’s sovereignty and security. He expressed hope that the armed forces would continue to play a crucial role in safeguarding national interests in the future, alongside fulfilling their constitutional responsibilities.

