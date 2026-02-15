Advisors to Arrive at Swearing-in Ceremony in Flagged Cars, Depart Without Flags

Advisors of the interim government will travel to the new government’s swearing-in ceremony next Tuesday in vehicles flying the national flag and will return in the same vehicles. However, the national flag will no longer be on the vehicles upon their return. This information was provided by Shafiul Alam, Press Secretary to the Chief Advisor of the interim government.

Earlier today, Sunday (February 15), the final meeting of the Advisory Council was held at the Chief Advisor’s office in Tejgaon, Dhaka, presided over by Dr. Muhammad Yunus. Responding to questions from journalists at a press conference held at the Foreign Service Academy after the meeting, the Press Secretary addressed this matter.

In response to a question regarding the departure of Faiz Ahmad Tayyab, Special Assistant (Minister of State rank) in charge of the Chief Advisor’s Ministry of Post, Telecommunication, and Information Technology, Shafiul Alam stated that the advisors would be present on the day of the swearing-in and would travel to the ceremony in flag-bearing vehicles. After the swearing-in is completed, the same vehicles will transport them home, but without the national flag.

Regarding the advisors, he further added that they are all in the country and are proud children of the nation. They will continue to make their utmost efforts to advance the country in the future.

The Awami League government was overthrown on August 5, 2024, following a student-people’s uprising, and the interim government was formed on August 8 of that year under the leadership of Dr. Yunus. After a year and a half, the 13th national parliamentary election and a referendum on the implementation of the National Charter of July were held last Thursday. With the swearing-in of the new government after the election, the tenure of the interim government will officially conclude. The swearing-in of the elected Members of Parliament and the new cabinet will take place on Tuesday at the South Plaza of the National Parliament. This will mark the official farewell of the interim government.