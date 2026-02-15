Jamaat Ameer: We Will Fully Cooperate with the Elected Government

Shafiqur Rahman stated that they would fully cooperate with the elected government on issues related to national interest; however, as an ideological opposition party, there would be no compromise in fulfilling their constitutional responsibilities.

He made these remarks in a post on his verified Facebook page following a meeting with Tarique Rahman on Sunday night.

In the post, he extended advance congratulations to Tarique Rahman, Chairman of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), as a potential future Prime Minister of Bangladesh. He mentioned that Tarique Rahman had paid a courtesy visit to his residential office. He described this meeting as a significant moment in national politics and expressed hope that it would usher in a new chapter of mutual respect and political maturity through dialogue and responsible conduct.

He further stated that his expectation is to build a fascist-free, sovereign, and justice-based Bangladesh. He also noted that Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, in coordination with the 11-party alliance, is committed to establishing a prosperous, stable, and modern state based on democratic values and constitutional rule.

Regarding their discussions, he informed that Tarique Rahman has assured effective measures to prevent post-election violence and attacks on opposition activists and minority communities. He welcomed this assurance and expressed the expectation that no citizen should live in fear or insecurity.

“We will support the government’s public welfare initiatives, but we will remain vocal wherever accountability is required. Our aim is not conflict but correction; not obstruction but observation. The people of the country expect a parliament that will uphold justice and civil rights and lead the nation forward with stability.”