BNP-Jamaat wants to stop country’s democratic progress: Quader

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader today said the evil force like BNP-Jamaat wants to stop the country’s democratic progress by opposing the elections.

“The evil-force named BNP-Jamaat wants to stop the country’s democratic progress by opposing the elections,” he said after paying tribute at Jatiyo Smriti Soudho (national memorial) in Savar on the occasion of Great Victory Day.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said today, the evil forces opposing the elections in Bangladesh are standing in the way of democratic politics.

They don’t just want to establish communalism in this country, their real aim is to destroy the advancement of the politics, he added.

By making today’s pledge to stop the evil, he further said those who try to stop the progress of the country, will be resisted at any cost.

AL General Secretary said that Bangladesh was achieved through the great Liberation War and now it is moving forward under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

“Today, we are working to build Smart Bangladesh after Digital Bangladesh. This progress will continue in the coming days,” he continued.