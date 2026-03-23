All Petrol Pumps in the Country Could Be Shut Down Anytime

The Bangladesh Petrol Pump Owners’ Association has expressed apprehension that petrol pumps in the country could be shut down at any time due to the ongoing fuel crisis and insecurity.

In a press release issued by the organization on Sunday night (March 22), it was stated that the daily fuel supply to petrol pumps across the country is insufficient to meet customer demand. As a result, drivers of motorcycles and other vehicles are forced to wait in queues for hours.

It also mentioned that pump workers are facing physical and mental stress. The association reiterated its concern that pumps could be shut down at any moment due to inadequate fuel supply.

The organization reported that on the eve of Eid, a pump in a district town had a stock of 10,500 liters of petrol and the same amount of octane, but it ran out quickly due to excessive pressure and disorder. Another pump’s nearly 8,000 liters of fuel also ran out rapidly.

The press release alleged that organized groups of people are coming to pumps late at night and attempting to forcibly take fuel. Citing an incident in Thakurgaon, it was mentioned that individuals armed with sticks arrived and took all the fuel during a supply operation.

According to the organization, the current situation not only involves a fuel shortage but also a major crisis in the security of petrol pumps. There are also fears of tanker looting during fuel transportation from depots.

The organization stated that if security is not ensured quickly in this situation, they will have no option but to shut down their businesses.