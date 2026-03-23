Professionals Return to Capital After Holidays, Offices Reopen Tomorrow

The government holiday for Eid-ul-Fitr concludes today. Offices, courts, banks, insurance companies, and private institutions are set to reopen tomorrow, Tuesday (March 24). After a continuous seven-day break, the hustle and bustle will resume in the capital and various other cities across the country.

People have already begun their return to Dhaka following the holidays. Many are heading back to their workplaces early after spending time with family and relatives for Eid. Md. Sazedul Islam, Manager of Kamlapur Railway Station, reported that trains experienced some delays between 4:40 AM and 8:00 AM, but the situation normalized by noon.

Eid-ul-Fitr of 2026 was celebrated on Saturday (March 21). The government had declared a total of seven days of general holiday from March 17 to March 23. However, due to the government holiday for Independence Day on March 26 after Eid, many have taken optional leave on March 24 and 25. Additionally, with weekly holidays on March 27 and 28, many will join offices after enjoying holidays from March 17 to March 29. Consequently, this entire week will pass before full operational activities resume.

After enjoying the long break of Holy Eid-ul-Fitr, people have once again started their journey back to Dhaka. Since early Monday (March 23) morning, a significant crowd of Dhaka-bound individuals has been observed at Kamlapur Railway Station and Sadarghat Launch Terminal. However, unlike the suffering or overwhelming rush experienced before Eid, this return journey has been comparatively comfortable.

Passengers traveling by train and launch stated that they were able to return to Dhaka smoothly after spending quality time with their families during Eid. A notable presence of passengers was observed at Kamlapur Station from Sunday (March 22) afternoon. The Upakul Express train from Noakhali arrived in Dhaka in the afternoon carrying approximately one thousand passengers.

Similarly, Sadarghat Launch Terminal has also seen an increase in the number of launches arriving from the southern regions. Passengers expressed their delight at being able to spend time with family and relatives during the long holiday. Notably, many people who had opted to stay in Dhaka before Eid to avoid ticket shortages or crowds also returned on the second and third days of Eid.