Putin clarifies his position on the Iran war

Russian President Vladimir Putin has clarified his position on the ongoing conflict with the United States and Israel surrounding Iran. He called on the US and Israel to immediately cease war and violence in Iran and return to the path of diplomatic solutions.

On Saturday (March 7), Putin spoke with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian by telephone. During the call, he expressed profound sorrow over the demise of Iran’s former Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. At the same time, President Pezeshkian updated the Russian President on the ongoing war situation.

Shortly after the phone call, the Kremlin stated in a press release that Russia is urgently calling for an end to all forms of violence in Iran. Furthermore, it urged the adoption of political and diplomatic means instead of force to resolve the existing crisis surrounding Iran and the Middle East.

The statement also mentioned that President Putin maintains regular contact with Iran and various countries in the Gulf region of the Middle East. In his conversation with Pezeshkian, he expressed solidarity with Iran’s struggle to protect its sovereignty, independence, and self-respect.

It is noteworthy that dialogues between Tehran and Washington regarding Iran’s nuclear program took place for 21 consecutive days, from February 6 to February 27. However, those discussions concluded on February 27 without any agreement.

The very next day, on February 28, the US military launched ‘Operation Epic Fury’ in Iran. In tandem with Washington, Israel also commenced its military operation, ‘Operation Roaring Lion,’ in Iran at the same time.

In retaliation for the attacks, Iran has been repeatedly launching drones and missiles at Israeli and US military bases in the Middle East. Various international media outlets have reported that Russia is providing intelligence assistance to Iran in this war.