Another Earthquake Felt in Bangladesh

by newsdesk
A mild earthquake of magnitude 3.4 was felt approximately 33 kilometers east of Thakurgaon, a northern district of the country. The earthquake occurred today, Sunday (January 25), at 8:34 AM. Volcano Discovery, a website dedicated to volcanic eruptions and earthquakes, reported that the depth of the earthquake has not yet been determined. However, it is initially presumed to have been a shallow earthquake.

According to Volcano Discovery, due to the relatively weak nature of the earthquake, most people did not feel it. So far, no damage or casualties have been reported from this tremor.

However, local sources indicate that some residents in the affected areas became alarmed due to the slight tremor. Many people came out of their homes for safety during this time.

Previously, an earthquake was felt in Sylhet and its surrounding areas in the early morning of January 5. On that day, locals experienced tremors for a few seconds around 4:47 AM. Many also shared their earthquake experiences on social media.

