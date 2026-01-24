ICC Excludes Bangladesh from World Cup, Announces New Team

On January 21, the ICC held a virtual meeting with board directors of its full member nations. The discussion revolved around Bangladesh’s decision not to travel to India for the World Cup. They were given an additional 24 hours to reconsider their decision, but Bangladesh remained firm in its stance. Consequently, the ICC has removed Bangladesh, according to Cricbuzz.

As Bangladesh’s replacement, Scotland will take their place in Group ‘C’. They are set to play against West Indies, Italy, and England, with all three matches scheduled to take place in Kolkata. Their final match will be against Nepal in Mumbai.

Cricbuzz attempted to contact Trudy Lindblade, CEO of Cricket Scotland, but received no response. However, Cricbuzz has learned that communication has taken place between Dubai and Edinburgh.

Today (Saturday), India Today reported that the ICC has informed the Bangladesh Cricket Board via letter that Scotland has been designated as their replacement. The ICC held a meeting yesterday (Friday) in Dubai, where ICC Chairman Jay Shah finalized Bangladesh’s World Cup future.

Prior to this, as a last attempt to change the venue, the Bangladesh Board had approached the ICC’s Dispute Resolution Committee (DRC) for a solution. However, the committee rejected their appeal, upholding the ICC’s original decision.