Home » Protest Erupts Outside UN Headquarters Against Israeli Aggression in Gaza
Featured

Protest Erupts Outside UN Headquarters Against Israeli Aggression in Gaza

by newsdesk
written by newsdesk 0 comments

Amirul Islam, New York: A massive demonstration took place outside the United Nations headquarters on Tuesday, denouncing Israeli aggression in Gaza as the 80th UN General Assembly was underway.

The protest began at noon local time and drew hundreds of participants, including expatriate Palestinians, human rights activists, and peace advocates from across the United States. Demonstrators waved Palestinian flags and carried banners and placards bearing slogans such as “Gaza Will Be Free,” “Palestine Liberation and Return,” and others condemning Israel.

Chants demanding an immediate ceasefire echoed through the streets, as speakers urged the international community to intervene and stop the ongoing assault on Gaza. They called on world leaders attending the General Assembly to take decisive action to end the bloodshed and to ensure unrestricted delivery of humanitarian aid to the besieged territory.

Heavy security was deployed around the UN compound, with police controlling traffic and maintaining order throughout the rally. The demonstration concluded peacefully.

Organizers emphasized that Israel must be held accountable at international courts for the killing of innocent civilians, particularly women and children, and vowed to continue raising their voices until justice is served.

You may also like

Bangladeshi-American Police Officer Didarul Islam’s Family Meets Chief Adviser in New York

UK Warns Israel Against Retaliation Over Palestinian Statehood Recognition

New Dutch envoy calls on CA

CA congratulates Bangladesh team on re-election to UPU Council

CA to begin packed UNGA visit Sept 22; Rohingya, reforms, democracy to...

We are all members of one family, says Chief Adviser at Dhakeshwari...

@2021 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More