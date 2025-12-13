Strict Election Commission on Outstanding Bills, Blocks Candidacy

Dhaka, Saturday, December 13, 2025 — The Election Commission (EC) has taken a strict position regarding candidates with unpaid dues ahead of the 13th National Parliamentary Election. According to EC rules, any candidate who has outstanding government service bills—such as gas, electricity, water, or telephone—and fails to clear them before submitting nomination papers will have their nomination cancelled and will be deemed ineligible to contest the election.

This directive was issued through a recent circular from the Election Commission. The circular refers to provisions of the Constitution and the Representation of the People Order (RPO), 1972, outlining qualifications and disqualifications for parliamentary candidates.

Key Provisions Announced by the Election Commission

Defaulters and Fugitives: Individuals who are absconders, fugitives, or loan defaulters of banks or financial institutions will be disqualified if dues are not cleared before nomination submission.

Unpaid Utility Bills: Candidates must clear all outstanding government utility bills (electricity, gas, water, telephone, etc.) prior to submitting nomination papers.

Income Tax and Affidavit: Submission of a signed affidavit along with the latest income tax return is mandatory.

Resignation from Government Posts: Candidates holding paid government positions or positions in institutions where the government owns more than 50 percent must resign before contesting.

Limit on Constituencies: A candidate may contest from a maximum of three constituencies . Submitting nominations in more than three will result in cancellation of all nominations.

Separate Election Bank Account: Candidates must open a dedicated bank account for election expenses, and all campaign expenditures must be made through that account.

Disclosure of Assets and Expenses: Nomination papers must include detailed information on sources of election funds, assets, liabilities, and annual income.

Election Schedule