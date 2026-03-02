Home » Appointment of Chief Whip and Whips in Jatiya Sangsad
FeaturedPolitics

Appointment of Chief Whip and Whips in Jatiya Sangsad

by newsdesk
written by newsdesk 0 comments 1 views

Md. Nurul Islam, Member of Parliament for Barguna-2 constituency, has been appointed as the Chief Whip of the Jatiya Sangsad (National Parliament). This information was announced in a gazette notification signed by Kaniz Mowla, Secretary of the Bangladesh Jatiya Sangsad Secretariat, by order of the President on Monday (March 2).

The notification states that His Excellency the President has appointed him as the Chief Whip of the 13th Bangladesh Jatiya Sangsad in accordance with Article 3(1) of The Bangladesh (Whips) Order, 1972.

Additionally, separate gazette notifications have been issued appointing six more Members of Parliament, including Mia Nuruddin Ahmed Apu, as Whips. In accordance with Article 3(1) of the Bangladesh Whips Ordinance, 1972, the President has appointed the following Members of Parliament as Whips:
Alhaj Md. G. K. Gauch (241, Habiganj-3)
Rafiqul Islam (101, Khulna-3)
Mia Nuruddin Ahmed (223, Shariatpur-3)
M. Ruhul Kuddus Talukdar Dulu (59, Natore-2)
Md. Akhtaruzzaman Mia (9, Dinajpur-4)
A. B. M. Ashraf Uddin Nizan (277, Laxmipur-4)

The newly appointed Chief Whip and Whips will be responsible for maintaining party discipline, ensuring attendance in parliamentary proceedings, and coordinating the legislative process.

You may also like

Targeted in Tenth Wave, Netanyahu’s Position Uncertain

Government Expresses Deep Concern Over Deaths of Two Bangladeshis in Middle East

Iran Drones Strike Saudi Arabia’s Largest Oil Refinery

US, Saudi, and 7 Middle Eastern Nations Deliver Stern Message to Iran

US Announces New Visa Policy for Bangladesh and Other Countries

US Fighter Jet Crashes, Hit by Iranian Missile; Pilot’s Condition Revealed

@2020 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by TEchWinks

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More