Appointment of Chief Whip and Whips in Jatiya Sangsad

Md. Nurul Islam, Member of Parliament for Barguna-2 constituency, has been appointed as the Chief Whip of the Jatiya Sangsad (National Parliament). This information was announced in a gazette notification signed by Kaniz Mowla, Secretary of the Bangladesh Jatiya Sangsad Secretariat, by order of the President on Monday (March 2).

The notification states that His Excellency the President has appointed him as the Chief Whip of the 13th Bangladesh Jatiya Sangsad in accordance with Article 3(1) of The Bangladesh (Whips) Order, 1972.

Additionally, separate gazette notifications have been issued appointing six more Members of Parliament, including Mia Nuruddin Ahmed Apu, as Whips. In accordance with Article 3(1) of the Bangladesh Whips Ordinance, 1972, the President has appointed the following Members of Parliament as Whips:

Alhaj Md. G. K. Gauch (241, Habiganj-3)

Rafiqul Islam (101, Khulna-3)

Mia Nuruddin Ahmed (223, Shariatpur-3)

M. Ruhul Kuddus Talukdar Dulu (59, Natore-2)

Md. Akhtaruzzaman Mia (9, Dinajpur-4)

A. B. M. Ashraf Uddin Nizan (277, Laxmipur-4)

The newly appointed Chief Whip and Whips will be responsible for maintaining party discipline, ensuring attendance in parliamentary proceedings, and coordinating the legislative process.