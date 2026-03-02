Targeted in Tenth Wave, Netanyahu’s Position Uncertain

Following Iran’s targeted missile attack, the status of Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu has become uncertain, according to reports from Tehran-based semi-official news agency Tasnim News Agency.

The public relations department of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed in a statement that the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office and the country’s air force headquarters were targeted in the tenth wave of Iran’s ‘Khaibar’ missile attack. It was claimed that both installations suffered ‘severe damage’.

According to the IRGC, “The compound of the prime minister of the criminal regime and the air force headquarters came under heavy attack from the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

Israeli media reported that Netanyahu canceled a scheduled visit to Beit Shemesh in the occupied territories after the missile attack.

He was last seen in a published video approximately five hours ago. Since then, no new photos or videos of him have been released.

However, Israeli sources have not yet released any details regarding Netanyahu’s physical condition or current whereabouts. The veracity of these claims could not be independently verified.