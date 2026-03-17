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Shariful’s Eid Journey Home Ends in Tragedy; Wife and Son Also Killed

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NGO worker Shariful was unable to return home for the Eid holidays. His beloved wife and son also tragically lost their lives in the same accident. The incident occurred this morning, Tuesday (March 17), in the Mirzarkot Model Mosque area of Patgram, Lalmonirhat.

Their home has been identified as Monsapur village in Alihat Union, Hakimpur Upazila, Dinajpur district. His seriously injured daughter was rescued and taken to Rangpur Medical College Hospital.

According to police and local sources, the deceased Shariful worked for a private NGO in Patgram. On Tuesday morning, while returning home for the Eid holidays, he set off on his motorcycle with his wife, son, and daughter. As they reached the Mirzarkot area of Patgram, a reckless truck approaching from the opposite direction struck their motorcycle. The husband, wife, and son died on the spot.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) Nazmul Haque of Patgram Police Station stated, ‘Three people have died in the road accident. An investigation is underway.’

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