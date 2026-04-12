Malaysia’s Labor Market to Reopen Soon: Mahdi Amin

Malaysia is set to reopen its labor market for Bangladeshi workers once again, according to Mahdi Amin, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment.

He made this announcement on Sunday (April 12) at the Secretariat during a briefing to the media on the overall situation of Malaysia’s labor market.

Mahdi Amin stated that Malaysia’s labor market will be reopened very soon. To this end, discussions have already been held on facilitating Bangladeshi workers’ entry at a low cost and through a simple process. Furthermore, talks are underway with relevant authorities regarding the regularization of undocumented Bangladeshi workers currently residing in Malaysia.

He further informed that meetings have taken place with Malaysia’s top-level policymakers, including its Prime Minister, to facilitate the reopening of the labor market. He assured that this time, the export of manpower would be free from syndicate influence, operating through a simple and transparent process.

The advisor also mentioned that discussions were held with Malaysia’s Education Minister to enhance cooperation in multilateral research and higher education sectors.

In response to a question about when the dispatch of workers would commence, Mahdi Amin stated that the matter is still under process. However, efforts are being expedited to reopen the labor market very soon.