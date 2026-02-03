Army Chief: ‘No Opportunity for the Election Not to Take Place’

Army Chief General Wakar-uz-Zaman stated that everyone is sincere and dedicated to organizing a smooth, peaceful, and fair election. The Election Commission, government, administration, police, army, air force, and navy—all are working towards the same goal. Consequently, there is no opportunity for the election not to take place.

He made these remarks on Tuesday (February 3) during an exchange of views meeting.

The Army Chief expressed concern that financial transactions or ‘money transactions’ might occur through mobile financial services like bKash with the intention of influencing the election. He also informed that discussions on this matter have already been held with the Election Commission.

He stated that there might be some criminals in each electoral area who could engage in illicit activities such as ballot snatching, rigging, or obstructing voters from reaching polling stations on election day. “We hope that our forces will take strict action against such criminals,” the Army Chief added.

He instructed that, depending on the nature of the crime, detention or legal prosecution, whichever is applicable, should be pursued. The meeting also included detailed discussions on inter-institutional coordination and overall security management to ensure the peaceful, impartial, and fair conduct of the upcoming national parliamentary election.

Earlier, last Sunday, the Army Chief visited Mymensingh in connection with the 13th National Parliamentary Election and the 2026 Referendum. During his visit, he emphasized professionalism, discipline, and citizen-friendly behavior to ensure the peaceful, impartial, and fair conduct of the election and referendum.

In the exchange of views meeting held at the Mymensingh City Corporation conference hall, he held discussions with senior military officials, various law enforcement agencies, and civil administration officers. During this time, security planning surrounding the national parliamentary election, impartiality in duty performance, and inter-institutional coordination were particularly emphasized.

Furthermore, he personally inspected the activities of army personnel deployed under ‘Aid to Civil Power’ and provided necessary directives to maintain professionalism, patience, and discipline in their duties.