Finance Advisor Clarifies Government’s Stance on Pay Scale

Financial Advisor Dr. Salehuddin Ahmed stated that the interim government has made the necessary financial provisions for the implementation of the pay scale. Consequently, the next elected government will not be able to alter this decision, even if they wish to. However, he also noted that its implementation might take some time.

He made these remarks on Tuesday (February 3) while speaking to journalists after a meeting of the Advisory Council on Procurement at the Secretariat.

Highlighting the current government’s position, the Financial Advisor said that the interim government is leaving behind a comfortable economic situation for the succeeding government. He informed that the economy, which had become unstable after August 5, 2024, has largely stabilized within a year and a half.

At this time, he further stated that the government has allocated the necessary funds for organizing a referendum. However, this is not for a ‘yes’ vote. Due to the inclusion of the referendum, this election is costing more than previous ones.

He also added, “Job creation has decreased due to the closure of many unnecessary projects of the previous government. That will be somewhat of a challenge.”