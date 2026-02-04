Widespread Clashes in Pakistan, 255 Killed Including 22 Soldiers

In Pakistan’s Balochistan province, 197 armed separatists have been killed in a three-day ongoing military operation. During the same period, at least 22 Pakistani soldiers lost their lives while on security duty. Additionally, 36 civilians, including children, have died in clashes between both sides. In total, the death toll stands at 255.

Geo News reported this information on Wednesday (February 4).

According to the report, the military operation began after coordinated ‘terrorist’ attacks across Balochistan on January 31. On that day, the ‘separatist organization’ Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) simultaneously attacked 12 cities and localities in the province. Seventeen security officials and 31 civilians were killed in those attacks.

Attacks were also carried out in various areas including Quetta, Mastung, Nushki, Dalbandin, Kharan, Panjgur, Tump, Gwadar, and Pasni over the weekend. Pakistani security sources stated that a total of 36 civilians, including women and children, have been killed in Balochistan by separatist attacks in the last three days.

Immediately after the attacks, Pakistani security forces and law enforcement agencies launched extensive clearance operations across the province. In the first phase of these operations, 92 armed separatists were killed, three of whom were suicide bombers.

The country’s army media wing, ISPR, stated in a press release that militants of ‘Fitna Al-Hindus-tan’ brutally killed at least 18 innocent civilians, including women, children, the elderly, and laborers. The objective of these attacks was to disrupt normal life and development activities in Balochistan.

ISPR further stated that security forces, demonstrating unwavering courage and professional competence, successfully foiled the militants’ attempts. However, 15 security personnel were killed on that day in intense clashes and protracted encounters.

Subsequently, sanitization operations were carried out in the affected areas to bring the perpetrators, facilitators, and sponsors of the attacks to justice.

ISPR reported that intelligence reports clearly showed that these attacks were planned and directed by militant leaders located outside Pakistan, and they were in direct communication with the attackers throughout the incidents.

In recent years, the Baloch Liberation Army has increased its attacks on Pakistani citizens from other provinces working in Balochistan and on foreign energy companies. Last year, the organization attacked a train carrying 450 passengers, leading to a two-day bloody conflict. The Pakistani government claims that India directly supports the Baloch Liberation Army. Hence, the Pakistani government refers to this organization as ‘Fitna Al-Hindus-tan’.