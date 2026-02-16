Home » Army Chief Pays Farewell Call on Chief Adviser
Chief of Army Staff of Bangladesh, General Waker-Uz-Zaman, paid a farewell visit to Professor Muhammad Yunus, Chief Adviser of the interim government.

The courtesy call took place on Monday (February 16) at the Chief Adviser’s Office in Tejgaon. During the meeting, they exchanged greetings and briefly discussed various matters concerning their tenures.

The Chief Adviser expressed his sincere thanks and gratitude to the Army Chief for the army’s cooperation during his tenure, especially during the national parliamentary elections.

