Letter Sent to CEC for Administering Oath to Newly Elected MPs

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) A. M. M. Nasir Uddin has received a letter regarding the administration of the oath to the newly elected Members of Parliament.

Akhtar Ahmed, Senior Secretary of the Election Commission, confirmed this on Monday (February 16).

Kaniz Mawla, Secretary of the Parliament Secretariat, confirmed that the oath-taking ceremony will be held in the oath chamber starting from 10 AM. This might take place in several phases.

She stated that a letter has been sent from the Parliament Secretariat to the Chief Election Commissioner concerning the administration of the oath to the newly elected Members of Parliament.

