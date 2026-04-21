Arrest Warrant Issued Against MP Amir Hamza

The Sirajganj court has issued an arrest warrant against Mufti Amir Hamza, Member of Parliament for Kushtia-3 constituency. The court issued the warrant on Tuesday (April 21).

Charges have been brought under various sections of the Penal Code in the case filed with the Sirajganj court. Another defamation case, seeking 100 crore taka in damages based on the same allegations, has also been filed. The court has directed the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) to investigate this matter.

Previously, a legal notice was sent against him for making controversial remarks regarding the transfer of Kushtia’s Deputy Commissioner (DC). The complaint stated that on March 27, before a Jummah prayer sermon, he claimed that the current DC of Kushtia spent between 20 to 30 crore taka to secure his transfer to the district. The notice mentioned that this statement, widely circulated on social media and various news outlets, created public confusion and damaged the government’s image.

The notice instructed him to disclose information about the alleged financial transaction within 7 days, specifically identifying who or which institution facilitated the payment.

Furthermore, multiple defamation cases are already ongoing against the same Member of Parliament. A case was filed against him for labeling the Minister of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources, Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku, as an ‘atheist’ and ‘Islamophobic’.

In summary, MP Mufti Amir Hamza is currently facing significant legal complications due to multiple cases and the recently issued arrest warrant.