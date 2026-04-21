Early Morning Earthquake Jolts Dhaka and Various Parts of Bangladesh

A moderate earthquake has struck the India-Myanmar border region. As a result, mild tremors were felt in various parts of Bangladesh, including the capital Dhaka. The tremor was felt on Tuesday (April 21) at 6:29 AM.

According to earthquake monitoring agencies, the earthquake measured 5.1 on the Richter scale. Its epicenter was in the Homalin area of Myanmar’s Sagaing Region, near the India-Manipur border.

The earthquake’s hypocenter was approximately 66 kilometers deep from the Earth’s surface. Due to its significant depth, its intensity was felt relatively less on the surface.

Meanwhile, India’s National Center for Seismology reported that a 5.2 magnitude earthquake struck the Kamjong area of Manipur on Tuesday at 5:59:33 AM. Its hypocenter was approximately 62 kilometers deep from the Earth’s surface.

On the other hand, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) stated that the earthquake had a magnitude of 5 and a depth of 100.6 kilometers.

No major damage has been reported so far. However, experts have advised caution, as there is a possibility of aftershocks or subsequent tremors following such earthquakes.