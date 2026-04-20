Tigers Level Series by Defeating New Zealand

Bangladesh lost the first One-Day International of the three-match series by 26 runs. Thus, there was no alternative for the hosts but to win the second match to prevent a series defeat. In this match held in Mirpur, Mehidy Hasan Miraz and his team made no mistakes. Bangladesh has levelled the series by defeating New Zealand by a large margin of 6 wickets.

Batting first at the start of the match, New Zealand’s innings ended at just 198 runs, losing all their wickets. In reply, Bangladesh secured victory with 87 balls and 6 wickets in hand.

Chasing 199 runs, Bangladesh opener Saif Hassan hit a four off the very first ball. He struck another four in the same over. However, the right-handed batter couldn’t play more than 6 balls. He departed on the sixth ball of the first over, scoring 8 runs before getting out.

Next, Soumya Sarkar came to the crease. Soumya took two runs off his first ball. His bat then indicated a cautious approach. However, he smashed a magnificent six off the second ball of the fourth over. On the last ball of the same over, Soumya was caught by Foxcroft and dismissed. He scored 8 runs off 11 balls.

Najmul Hossain Shanto came to bat at number three. He and opener Tanzid Hasan Tamim steadily built the team’s score. Together, they formed a 120-run partnership, laying the foundation for Bangladesh’s victory. Both batters reached their fifties. However, neither of them could see the team through to victory.

Tamim scored 76 runs before being caught behind off a delivery from Jayden Lennox. His 58-ball innings was adorned with 10 fours and four sixes. Shanto, however, was not out but retired hurt, leaving the field. The left-handed batter scored 50 runs off 71 balls, including five fours and a six.

Earlier, after winning the toss and opting to bat in Mirpur, New Zealand failed to capitalize. Bangladesh took 2 wickets for 28 runs in the powerplay’s 10 overs. Both wickets were taken by Nahid. In the eighth over, the Bangladeshi pacer trapped Henry Nicholls leg-before for 13 runs. In the very next over, he had Will Young (7) caught by Soumya Sarkar off the first ball. Later, Soumya Sarkar picked up the wicket of opposition captain Tom Latham, who scored 14 runs off 35 balls.

After losing 3 wickets for 52 runs, New Zealand opener Nick Kelly and Muhammad Abbas formed a 56-run partnership. Kelly reached his fifty on the last ball of the 27th over. Nahid broke this partnership by dismissing Abbas for 19, who was caught by Litton with a flying catch. Kelly, however, failed to reach a century, getting caught by Towhid Hridoy off Shoriful Islam for 83. The Kiwi opener’s 102-ball innings included 14 fours.

After the set batter was dismissed, New Zealand’s batting line collapsed. Rishad Hossain dismissed Josh Clarkson. Dean Foxcroft, the player of the match in the previous game, became Nahid’s victim after scoring 15 runs. Shoriful made Blair Tickner caught by substitute fielder Afif Hossain.

In his final over, Nahid picked up his fifth wicket. Jayden Lennox was bowled for a duck by the Bangladeshi pacer’s yorker. After taking 9 wickets for 183 runs, Bangladesh had the opportunity to restrict New Zealand under 200. Towhid Hridoy atoned for dropping a difficult catch of Nathan Smith at cover shortly after, taking the catch of William O’Rourke off Taskin Ahmed’s bowling. New Zealand were all out in 48.4 overs.