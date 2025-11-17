As per the agreement, returning Sheikh Hasina is India’s responsibility: Foreign Ministry

In a press release today (Monday, 17 November), the Bangladesh Foreign Ministry has urged the Government of India to immediately hand over to Bangladesh the fugitive former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, who have been sentenced to death by the International Crimes Tribunal.

According to the Foreign Ministry, these two individuals were convicted for the July killings and have been sentenced. They say that if a second country gives them asylum, it would be a “very unfriendly act” and show contempt for justice.

The Ministry also noted that under the existing extradition treaty between Bangladesh and India, it is India’s duty to return these convicted individuals to Bangladesh.

Previously today, the International Crimes Tribunal sentenced Sheikh Hasina for crimes against humanity. The tribunal also sentenced Asaduzzaman Khan to death, and ordered five years’ imprisonment for former IGP (Inspector General of Police) Abdullah Al-Mamun, who was a prosecution witness.