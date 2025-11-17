We Have to Prepare for Elections Amid Many Adversities: CEC

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) A M M Nasir Uddin has said that the Election Commission is preparing for the upcoming national election despite facing many challenges. He made the remarks during his opening speech at the second round of dialogue with political parties on Monday afternoon.

The meeting was held at the Election Commission headquarters with the participation of several political parties, including:

Jaker Party

Amar Bangladesh Party (AB Party)

Bangladesh Development Party (BDP)

Bangladesh Islamic Front

Khilafat Majlish

National Democratic Party–JAGPA

All four other election commissioners, the EC’s senior secretary Akhtar Ahmed, and senior officials were present.

The CEC said:

“We have to prepare for elections amid many adversities. There is no need to list every issue — there are different kinds of problems. But we are progressing slowly and steadily. So far, we have moved forward successfully.”

He added that the EC is committed to delivering a free, fair, and acceptable election to the people.

Postal voting plan

Speaking about overseas voters, the CEC said this is a global challenge, but the EC has created a sustainable model. Within the country, three categories of citizens will be able to vote through postal ballots.

He emphasized that the EC is working with honesty, patience, and courage, and is prepared to face future challenges. However, he said cooperation from political parties is essential — before, during, and after the election.

Concerns raised by political parties

Jaker Party warned that black money and muscle power could disrupt the election, calling for strict measures to stop their influence.

Bangladesh Islamic Front questioned the EC’s independence and said that without a strong and independent commission, a credible election is impossible.

JAGPA’s representative praised the EC’s decision allowing coalition partners to contest with their own symbols, calling it a brave move.

Khilafat Majlish suggested early deployment of security forces at the union level to build public confidence.

AB Party pointed out contradictions in the code of conduct and asked for clear guidelines on spending limits and party funding.

Bangladesh Development Party proposed holding the people’s vote and parliamentary vote together to avoid confusion.

Statements from other election commissioners

Commissioner Tahmida Ahmed said that lack of cooperation is the main obstacle. She urged political parties to work together for a good election.

Commissioner Md. Abul Fazal Md. Sanullah said efforts are underway to recover weapons lost before August 5, and that law enforcement agencies will remain active after the election schedule is announced. He also mentioned the launching of the Postal Vote BD app.

He stressed that misinformation on social media will be countered with accurate information and legal action against those spreading falsehoods.

Commissioner Md. Anwarul Islam said the EC expects political parties to follow the code of conduct and warned that enforcement will be strict after the schedule is announced.

CEC’s closing remarks

In his conclusion, the CEC said that after the election schedule is announced, further circulars will make everything clearer. Despite limitations, preparations are on track.

He added:

“Don’t criticize us excessively. Appreciate what we do well. We want everyone’s cooperation so we can accomplish our responsibilities properly.”

He also noted that the next round of dialogue will be held on Wednesday with 12 other parties, including Jamaat, BNP, and NCPI.