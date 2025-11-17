ICT sentences Hasina, Kamal to death for July crimes against humanity

International Crimes Tribunal-1 (ICT-1) today convicted and sentenced ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina and former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal to death for crimes against humanity committed during the July Mass Uprising, holding them guilty under the doctrine of superior command responsibility.

The three-member panel, headed by Justice Golam Mortuza Mozumder, delivered the verdict after finding them guilty on multiple charges.

“Sheikh Hasina had control status over Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal and Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, and it was her responsibility to stop the atrocities carried out nationwide. Likewise, Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal held superior command responsibility over IGP Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun and other senior security officials. But in all the cases, they not only failed but also incited and abetted the commission of the crimes,” the tribunal observed.

The court found the ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal guilty of three counts under charge number one.

Count-1: Inciting crimes through provocative speech at a press briefing on July 14, 2024, where she labelled protesters as children of Razakars.

Count-2: On the night of July 14, 2024, she had a telephonic conversation with then vice-chancellor of the University of Dhaka, Dr ASM Maksud Kamal, where she again termed the protesters as Razakars and threatened to hang them. The tribunal found the accused had ordered and incited the violence that followed and did not obstruct their subordinates from committing the crimes.

Count-3: Following that, police shot and killed Begum Rokeya University, Rangpur (BRUR) student Abu Sayed.

The tribunal sentenced both Sheikh Hasina and Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal to imprisonment till natural death for three counts of charge number one.

It also found them guilty of three counts of charge number two.

Count-1: Ordering the deployment of helicopters, drones and lethal weapons against protesters, which was proved in the telephonic conversation of Sheikh Hasina with Hasanul Haque Inu.

Count-2: Following the order, six unarmed students in the capital’s Chankharpul area on August 5, 2024.

Count-3: Six protesters were gunned down in Ashulia on August 5, 2024, and their bodies were torched to hide evidence.

The tribunal sentenced Sheikh Hasina and Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal to death for these offences.

The tribunal also found former Inspector General of Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun guilty of these charges, but awarded him a “lenient sentence” of five years’ imprisonment for making a full disclosure of the events and cooperating with investigators as approver.

It also ordered the confiscation of all properties owned by Sheikh Hasina and Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal in favour of the state and directed authorities to provide adequate compensation to the families of July martyrs and those injured.

The tribunal began pronouncing the judgment at 12:50 pm. “This judgment is 453-page, divided into six parts. We will read out the summary in parts, and I will read the final portion. This will take around 40 minutes,” Justice Mozumder said.

Judge Md Mohitul Haque Enam Chowdhury read his portion until 1:10 pm, followed by Justice Md Shafiul Alam Mahmood, who continued the middle section until 1:56 pm. The tribunal chairman then read out the sentencing portion, concluding the delivery at 2:45 pm.

Before beginning the verdict, Justice Mozumder thanked the Attorney General, the prosecution, the investigation agency, tribunal staff and journalists for their contributions to the trial.

Prison authorities produced accused-turned-approver Abdullah Al-Mamun at the tribunal at around 9 am. Tight security was enforced in and around the premises, with personnel from the Bangladesh Army, BGB, RAB and police deployed at all entrances.

This is the first ICT case related to the state’s crackdown during the July Mass Uprising to reach verdict. Bangladesh Television (BTV) broadcast the proceedings live, with most private television channels simulcasting the feed.

On October 23, the tribunal set November 13 to pass the order fixing the verdict date after Chief Prosecutor Tajul Islam completed his rebuttal. Defence arguments concluded on October 22, with state-appointed counsel Advocate Amir Hossain representing fugitive accused Sheikh Hasina and Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, and Advocate Jaiad Bin Amjad defending Abdullah Al-Mamun.

The defence argued for three consecutive days, while the prosecution placed arguments over five days, presenting documentaries, audio recordings of alleged conversations involving Sheikh Hasina, and other evidence. Chief Prosecutor Tajul also relied on witness testimonies to establish what he termed “systematic” crimes committed to suppress the uprising.

A total of 54 prosecution witnesses-including the father of July martyr Abu Sayed, National Citizens’ Party Convener Nahid Islam, and journalist Mahmudur Rahman-testified and were cross-examined. Former IGP Al-Mamun earlier pleaded guilty and became an approver.

On June 17, the tribunal published notices in two national dailies ordering Hasina and Kamal to surrender by June 24 under Rule 31 of the ICT Rules of Procedure (Amendment 2025), warning that the trial would proceed in absentia under Section 10A of the ICT Act, 1973. The notices were issued a day after the tribunal took cognizance of the formal charge filed on June 1.

Chief Prosecutor Tajul informed the court that both accused were absconding, citing intelligence reports suggesting they were in India.

The prosecution filed five charges of crimes against humanity and mass killings against Hasina, Kamal and Abdullah Al-Mamun based on a probe report submitted on May 12.

Charges were framed against them on July 10.